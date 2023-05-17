Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after buying an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

