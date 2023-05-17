Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.30. 1,115,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,550,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

