WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WRK opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

