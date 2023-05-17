WeWork (NYSE:WE) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Stock Performance

NYSE:WE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.54. WeWork has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WeWork will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.