Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
