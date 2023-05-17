Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

