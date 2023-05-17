William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of C$300.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.15 million.

SOY stock opened at C$10.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.38. SunOpta has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

