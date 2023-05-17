William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

XENE stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

