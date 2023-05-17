William Blair Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 126,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 85,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

