William Blair Weighs in on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.