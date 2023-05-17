Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed Trading Down 4.6 %

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

