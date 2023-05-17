World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $108.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

