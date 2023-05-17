World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

NYSE WWE opened at $108.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

