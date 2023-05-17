Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

WYNN opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

