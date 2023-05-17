Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after acquiring an additional 615,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.