XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Bradley Sitko Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in XOMA by 1,479.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in XOMA by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

