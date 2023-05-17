XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) CIO Buys $37,980.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. XOMA Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

XOMA Announces Dividend

About XOMA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

