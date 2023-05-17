YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 520,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,504,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $276,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.