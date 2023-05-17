YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 520,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,504,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $276,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.