Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.