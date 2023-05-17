Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

