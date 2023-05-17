Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $10.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.87. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

SYK stock opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.51. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

