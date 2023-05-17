Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE TXT opened at $63.23 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

