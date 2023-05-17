Zacks Research Comments on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $6.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 119,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

