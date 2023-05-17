Zacks Research Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $125,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.