Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.4 %

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

SKX opened at $53.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 over the last ninety days. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.