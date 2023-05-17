Zacks Research Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. CL King raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJRI stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.06 million, a PE ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 62.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

