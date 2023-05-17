Zacks Research Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7 %
BMY opened at $67.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.
Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
