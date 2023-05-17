Zacks Research Weighs in on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for NMI in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMI Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

