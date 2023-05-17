Zacks Research Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $21.30 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

NYSE RS opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $78,366,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.