Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $194,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

