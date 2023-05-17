Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

