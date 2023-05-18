14,316 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paramount Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PARA opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

