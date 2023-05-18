1,810 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

