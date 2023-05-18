230,700 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Doximity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

