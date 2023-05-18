2,393 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after acquiring an additional 99,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PCAR opened at $71.53 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

