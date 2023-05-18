284 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

MELI opened at $1,320.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,252.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,094.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

