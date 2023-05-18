452,817 Shares in GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.26% of GoGreen Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments by 29.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments by 45.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 829,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 259,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GOGN stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. GoGreen Investments Co. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.01.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

