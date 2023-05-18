707 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $269.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

