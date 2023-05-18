AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.56

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and traded as low as $17.50. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 8,746 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

