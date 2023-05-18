Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 51,256 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,892,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,134,574.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

Redwire Price Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 244.26% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 250.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 426.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 882.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 194.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,395 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

