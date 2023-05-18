AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Acquires $873,293.10 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,092,224.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.9 %

AFC Gamma stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 126.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

