Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Agora by 420.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,069,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Agora has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $358.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Agora had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 74.92%. The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

