Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.37

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $27.75. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 24,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4462 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

