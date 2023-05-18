Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $60,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 673,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after purchasing an additional 603,085 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 846,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 442,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 933,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,087,000 after purchasing an additional 434,834 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AA opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.