Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Up to $120.81

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.81, but opened at $123.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $119.72, with a volume of 71,216 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $5,966,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 800,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

