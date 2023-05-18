Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,496 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alight were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

