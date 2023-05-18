Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
ALGN stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.75.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
