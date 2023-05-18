Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

