Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.