Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

