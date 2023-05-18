Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

