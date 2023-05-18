Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,004 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

